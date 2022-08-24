Grand Prix 22-17 kicks off with a bang

U.S. Air Force firefighters from the 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron assist Senior Airman Colton Kelly (center) a simulated casualty during an exercise Aug. 24, 2022 at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. The firefighters were evaluated on their emergency response to Kelly’s simulated leg wound, caused by stepping on explosive ordnance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dana Tourtellotte)

