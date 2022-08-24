U.S. Air Force firefighters, in unison with USAF paramedics from the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing, simulate recovering wounded firefighter Senior Airman Colton Kelly during an exercise Aug. 24, 2022 at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. Colton had simulated wounds from stepping on explosive ordnance during an exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dana Tourtellotte)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.24.2022 Date Posted: 08.27.2022 05:14 Photo ID: 7391105 VIRIN: 220824-F-JG883-1367 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 2.33 MB Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Grand Prix 22-17 kicks off with a bang [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Dana Tourtellotte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.