U.S. Air Force Staff Sgts. Cory Lessard and Daniel Simmons, Explosive Ordnance Disposal technicians from 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron, approach the simulated explosion zone during an exercise Aug. 24, 2022 at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. The robot in the foreground allowed for Lessard and Simmons to examine and evaluate the threat level of the explosion zone from a safe distance prior to making their approach. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dana Tourtellotte)
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2022 05:15
|Photo ID:
|7391107
|VIRIN:
|220824-F-JG883-1583
|Resolution:
|5208x4024
|Size:
|2.21 MB
|Location:
|AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Grand Prix 22-17 kicks off with a bang [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Dana Tourtellotte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
