Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Grand Prix 22-17 kicks off with a bang [Image 5 of 6]

    Grand Prix 22-17 kicks off with a bang

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    08.24.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dana Tourtellotte 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgts. Cory Lessard and Daniel Simmons, Explosive Ordnance Disposal technicians from 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron, approach the simulated explosion zone during an exercise Aug. 24, 2022 at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. The robot in the foreground allowed for Lessard and Simmons to examine and evaluate the threat level of the explosion zone from a safe distance prior to making their approach. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dana Tourtellotte)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2022
    Date Posted: 08.27.2022 05:15
    Photo ID: 7391107
    VIRIN: 220824-F-JG883-1583
    Resolution: 5208x4024
    Size: 2.21 MB
    Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Grand Prix 22-17 kicks off with a bang [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Dana Tourtellotte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Grand Prix 22-17 kicks off with a bang
    Grand Prix 22-17 kicks off with a bang
    Grand Prix 22-17 kicks off with a bang
    Grand Prix 22-17 kicks off with a bang
    Grand Prix 22-17 kicks off with a bang
    Grand Prix 22-17 kicks off with a bang

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    airforce
    afcent
    379aew
    aircombatcommand
    usccentcom
    grandprix

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT