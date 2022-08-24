U.S. Air Force firefighters from 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron provide basic on scene medical support to Senior Airman Colton Kelly, a fellow firefighter with simulated blast wounds during an exercise Aug. 24, 2022 at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. Kelly had simulated wounds from stepping on an explosive ordnance during an exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dana Tourtellotte)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.24.2022 Date Posted: 08.27.2022 05:15 Photo ID: 7391104 VIRIN: 220824-F-JG883-1181 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 2.18 MB Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Grand Prix 22-17 kicks off with a bang [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Dana Tourtellotte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.