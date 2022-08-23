Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Making moves in maintenance

    Making moves in maintenance

    JBPHH, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    1st Lt. Bethany Reeves, 15th Maintenance Operations director of operations, poses for a photo at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Aug. 23, 2022. Reeves joined the Air Force in 2019 and is now working with scheduling analysis, unit deployment managers, quality assurance and maintenance training managers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

    equality
    maintainer
    women
    maintenance

