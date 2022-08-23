1st Lt. Bethany Reeves, 15th Maintenance Operations director of operations, poses for a photo at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Aug. 23, 2022. Reeves joined the Air Force in 2019 and is now working with scheduling analysis, unit deployment managers, quality assurance and maintenance training managers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2022 22:10
|Photo ID:
|7390967
|VIRIN:
|220823-F-JA727-0099
|Resolution:
|5377x3601
|Size:
|11.03 MB
|Location:
|JBPHH, HI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Making moves in maintenance [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT