    Making moves in maintenance [Image 6 of 7]

    Making moves in maintenance

    JBPHH, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Master Sgt. Monique Lovejoy, 15th Maintenance Operations production superintendent, poses for a photo at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Aug. 24, 2022. Lovejoy has served for 14 years and fills a support function, ensuring maintainers are adequately trained and mission ready. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

    equality
    maintainer
    women
    maintenance

