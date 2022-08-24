Making moves in maintenance

Leadership from the 15th Maintenance Squadron, 15th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron and 15th Maintenance Operations pose for a photo in front of a C-17 Globemaster III at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Aug. 24, 2022. The leadership pictured consists of three directors of operations and three production superintendents. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)
|Location:
|JBPHH, HI, US
