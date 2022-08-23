Maj. Kori Johnson, 15th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron director of operations, poses for a photo at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Aug. 23, 2022. Johnson has served for nearly ten years in the Air Force and manages sortie production for Hickam’s C-17 Globemaster IIIs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.23.2022 Date Posted: 08.26.2022 22:10 Photo ID: 7390962 VIRIN: 220823-F-JA727-0124 Resolution: 4928x3051 Size: 4.63 MB Location: JBPHH, HI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Making moves in maintenance [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.