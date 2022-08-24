Capt. Carrie Schwartz, 15th Maintenance Squadron director of operations, poses for a photo at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Aug. 24, 2022. Schwartz has served in the Air Force for over 23 years, first enlisting and then commissioning in 2013. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2022 22:10
|Photo ID:
|7390966
|VIRIN:
|220824-F-JA727-0059
|Resolution:
|5552x3260
|Size:
|9.22 MB
|Location:
|JBPHH, HI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Making moves in maintenance [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
