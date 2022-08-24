Capt. Carrie Schwartz, 15th Maintenance Squadron director of operations, poses for a photo at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Aug. 24, 2022. Schwartz has served in the Air Force for over 23 years, first enlisting and then commissioning in 2013. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.24.2022 Date Posted: 08.26.2022 22:10 Photo ID: 7390966 VIRIN: 220824-F-JA727-0059 Resolution: 5552x3260 Size: 9.22 MB Location: JBPHH, HI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Making moves in maintenance [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.