    Making moves in maintenance [Image 7 of 7]

    Making moves in maintenance

    JBPHH, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Master Sgt. Amber Spear, 15th Maintenance Squadron lead production superintendent, poses for a photo at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Aug. 23, 2022. Spear has served in the Air Force for 21 years and is a non-destructive inspection Airman by trade. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

    Date Taken: 08.23.2022
    Date Posted: 08.26.2022 22:10
    Location: JBPHH, HI, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Making moves in maintenance [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    equality
    maintainer
    women
    maintenance

