    2022 Department of Defense Warrior Games Day 7 [Image 11 of 12]

    2022 Department of Defense Warrior Games Day 7

    ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Erin Currie 

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    Team Air Force athletes fistbump Team Marine Corps athletes after winning against them during a seated volleyball competition at the 2022 Department of Defense Warrior Games, August 26th, 2022, in Orlando, Florida. The DoD Warrior Games program aims to inspire recovery through adaptive physical fitness and to encourage new opportunities for growth and achievement for wounded, ill or injured service members and veterans. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Erin V. Currie)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.26.2022
    Date Posted: 08.26.2022 19:30
    Photo ID: 7390881
    VIRIN: 220826-F-LO539-1608
    Resolution: 4038x2884
    Size: 1.15 MB
    Location: ORLANDO, FL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2022 Department of Defense Warrior Games Day 7 [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Erin Currie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #2022WarriorGames #AFW2 #WoundedWarrior #SeatedVolleyball

