2022 Department of Defense Warrior Games Day 7

Team Air Force friends, family and staff members cheer on athletes during a swimming competition at the 2022 Department of Defense Warrior Games, August 26th, 2022, in Orlando, Florida. Each year, athletes representing the U.S. Marine Corps, Army, Navy, Air Force, Special Operations Command, and five international teams compete in the DoD Warrior Games. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Erin V. Currie)

