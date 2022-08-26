U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Kenneth Guinn, a Team Air Force athlete, grabs a volleyball during a seated volleyball competition at the 2022 Department of Defense Warrior Games, August 26th, 2022, in Orlando, Florida. The DoD Warrior Games feature a variety of adaptive sports such as wheelchair basketball, archery, sitting volleyball, and many more. These sports provide reconditioning activities and competitive athletic opportunities to all wounded, ill and injured service members in effort to improve their quality of life throughout the continuum of recovery and transition. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Erin V. Currie)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.26.2022 Date Posted: 08.26.2022 19:30 Photo ID: 7390878 VIRIN: 220826-F-LO539-1518 Resolution: 3895x2782 Size: 1.32 MB Location: ORLANDO, FL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2022 Department of Defense Warrior Games Day 7 [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Erin Currie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.