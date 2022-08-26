2022 Department of Defense Warrior Games Day 7

U.S. Air Force Capt. (Ret.) Heather Wright, a Team Air Force athlete, swims freestyle during a swimming competition at the 2022 Department of Defense Warrior Games, August 26th, 2022, in Orlando, Florida. The DoD Warrior Games program aims to inspire recovery through adaptive physical fitness and to encourage new opportunities for growth and achievement for wounded, ill or injured service members and veterans. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Erin V. Currie)

