2022 Department of Defense Warrior Games Day 7

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Lyndie Stark, a Team Air Force athlete, stretches before a race during a swimming competition at the 2022 Department of Defense Warrior Games, August 26th, 2022, in Orlando, Florida. The DoD Warrior Games serve as a way to enhance the recovery and rehabilitation of wounded warriors by engaging them outside of traditional therapy settings. Participation in these games showcases the service member’s dedication to the adaptive sports program, and their limitless potential through competitive sports. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Erin V. Currie)

