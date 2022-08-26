2022 Department of Defense Warrior Games Day 7

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Carly Johnson (Left.) and Senior MSgt. Benjamin Seekell, Team Air Force athletes, cheer after getting a point during a seated volleyball competition at the 2022 Department of Defense Warrior Games, August 26th, 2022, in Orlando, Florida. The DoD Warrior Games, and the adaptive sports within, are a part of the larger DoD Warrior Care program. The adaptive sports program is just one facet of the continuum of recovery and care that wounded warriors receive. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Erin V. Currie)

