    2022 Department of Defense Warrior Games Day 7 [Image 10 of 12]

    2022 Department of Defense Warrior Games Day 7

    ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Erin Currie 

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Carly Johnson (Left.) and Senior MSgt. Benjamin Seekell, Team Air Force athletes, cheer after getting a point during a seated volleyball competition at the 2022 Department of Defense Warrior Games, August 26th, 2022, in Orlando, Florida. The DoD Warrior Games, and the adaptive sports within, are a part of the larger DoD Warrior Care program. The adaptive sports program is just one facet of the continuum of recovery and care that wounded warriors receive. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Erin V. Currie)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.26.2022
    Date Posted: 08.26.2022 19:30
    Photo ID: 7390880
    VIRIN: 220826-F-LO539-1581
    Resolution: 4305x3075
    Size: 1.73 MB
    Location: ORLANDO, FL, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2022 Department of Defense Warrior Games Day 7 [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Erin Currie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #2022WarriorGames #AFW2 #WoundedWarrior #SeatedVolleyball

