18th CMS test cell Airmen unleash the afterburner

An F-15C Eagle engine runs at full afterburner inside the test cell at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 25, 2022. The test cell is a sound-suppressed facility, allowing maintainers to run the engines at in-flight performance levels, looking for any complications or failures that may arise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Roth)

