Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    18th CMS test cell Airmen unleash the afterburner [Image 7 of 8]

    18th CMS test cell Airmen unleash the afterburner

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.26.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Jessi Roth 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    An F-15C Eagle engine runs at full afterburner inside the test cell at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 25, 2022. The test cell is a sound-suppressed facility, allowing maintainers to run the engines at in-flight performance levels, looking for any complications or failures that may arise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Roth)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.26.2022
    Date Posted: 08.26.2022 01:11
    Photo ID: 7389004
    VIRIN: 220826-F-PW483-1008
    Resolution: 7705x4334
    Size: 15.18 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 18th CMS test cell Airmen unleash the afterburner [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Jessi Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    18th CMS test cell Airmen unleash the afterburner
    18th CMS test cell Airmen unleash the afterburner
    18th CMS test cell Airmen unleash the afterburner
    18th CMS test cell Airmen unleash the afterburner
    18th CMS test cell Airmen unleash the afterburner
    18th CMS test cell Airmen unleash the afterburner
    18th CMS test cell Airmen unleash the afterburner
    18th CMS test cell Airmen unleash the afterburner

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kadena Air Base
    Test Cell
    Maintenance
    Engine Run
    18th CMS
    F-15C Eagle

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT