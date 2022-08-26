U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Wallace Winkler, 18th Component Maintenance Squadron test cell craftsman, inspects components of an F-15C Eagle engine inside the test cell at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 25, 2022. Airmen assigned to the engine test cell check for leaks or damage before and after tests to ensure the engine is safe to use. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Roth)
Date Taken:
08.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2022 01:11
|Photo ID:
|7389001
|VIRIN:
|220826-F-PW483-1005
|Resolution:
|7242x4828
|Size:
|20.22 MB
Location:
KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 18th CMS test cell Airmen unleash the afterburner [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Jessi Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
