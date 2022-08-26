U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Wallace Winkler, 18th Component Maintenance Squadron test cell craftsman, inspects components of an F-15C Eagle engine inside the test cell at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 25, 2022. Airmen assigned to the engine test cell check for leaks or damage before and after tests to ensure the engine is safe to use. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Roth)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.26.2022 Date Posted: 08.26.2022 01:11 Photo ID: 7389001 VIRIN: 220826-F-PW483-1005 Resolution: 7242x4828 Size: 20.22 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 18th CMS test cell Airmen unleash the afterburner [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Jessi Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.