18th CMS test cell Airmen unleash the afterburner

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Wallace Winkler, 18th Component Maintenance Squadron test cell craftsman, communicates with operators inside the test cell control booth at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 25, 2022. The test cell is a sound-suppressed facility, allowing maintainers to run the engines at in-flight performance levels, looking for any complications or failures that may arise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Roth)

