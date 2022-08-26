18th CMS test cell Airmen unleash the afterburner

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Dustin Chapman, 18th Component Maintenance Squadron test cell craftsman, maintains visual and verbal communication with the Airman inside the test cell at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 25, 2022. The control booth operator records all engine parameters during the run. The recorded information is used for troubleshooting future engine runs and keeping track of trending data. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Roth)

