    18th CMS test cell Airmen unleash the afterburner [Image 2 of 8]

    18th CMS test cell Airmen unleash the afterburner

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.26.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Jessi Roth 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Dustin Chapman, 18th Component Maintenance Squadron test cell craftsman, maintains visual and verbal communication with the Airman inside the test cell at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 25, 2022. The control booth operator records all engine parameters during the run. The recorded information is used for troubleshooting future engine runs and keeping track of trending data. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Roth)

    Date Taken: 08.26.2022
    Date Posted: 08.26.2022 01:11
    Photo ID: 7388999
    VIRIN: 220826-F-PW483-1002
    Resolution: 8139x5426
    Size: 26.02 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 18th CMS test cell Airmen unleash the afterburner [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Jessi Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Kadena Air Base
    Test Cell
    Maintenance
    Engine Run
    18th CMS
    F-15C Eagle

