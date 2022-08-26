18th CMS test cell Airmen unleash the afterburner

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Wallace Winkler, 18th Component Maintenance Squadron test cell craftsman, prepares to conduct an engine run inside the test cell at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 25, 2022. The engine test cell enables maintenance personnel to safely test uninstalled aircraft engines under actual load conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Roth)

