U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Wallace Winkler, 18th Component Maintenance Squadron test cell craftsman, prepares to conduct an engine run inside the test cell at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 25, 2022. The engine test cell enables maintenance personnel to safely test uninstalled aircraft engines under actual load conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Roth)
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2022 01:11
|Photo ID:
|7389000
|VIRIN:
|220826-F-PW483-1004
|Resolution:
|7288x4859
|Size:
|12.73 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 18th CMS test cell Airmen unleash the afterburner [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Jessi Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
