U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Dustin Chapman and Staff Sgt. Colby Barkdull Straw, 18th Component Maintenance Squadron test cell craftsmen, monitor engine run operations from the control booth at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 25, 2022. The operators inside the control booth monitor parameters such as oil pressure, exhaust temperatures, engine speed and fuel flow during the engine run. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Roth)
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2022 01:11
|Photo ID:
|7388998
|VIRIN:
|220826-F-PW483-1001
|Resolution:
|5896x3931
|Size:
|9.85 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 18th CMS test cell Airmen unleash the afterburner [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Jessi Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
