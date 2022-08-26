Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    18th CMS test cell Airmen unleash the afterburner [Image 1 of 8]

    18th CMS test cell Airmen unleash the afterburner

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.26.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Jessi Roth 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Dustin Chapman and Staff Sgt. Colby Barkdull Straw, 18th Component Maintenance Squadron test cell craftsmen, monitor engine run operations from the control booth at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 25, 2022. The operators inside the control booth monitor parameters such as oil pressure, exhaust temperatures, engine speed and fuel flow during the engine run. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Roth)

    Kadena Air Base
    Test Cell
    Maintenance
    Engine Run
    18th CMS
    F-15C Eagle

