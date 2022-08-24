A new day dawns on PB22

U.S. Air Force Capt. Ross Kohler, 67th Fighter Squadron F-15 Eagle pilot, closes the canopy of an F-15 before take-off during Exercise Pitch Black 2022 at Royal Australian Air Force Base Darwin, Australia, Aug. 24, 2022. The exercise’s focus is the tactical execution of large force employment offensive counter air and counter land operations in a multi-national coalition environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Savannah L. Waters)

