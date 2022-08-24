A new day dawns on PB22

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Austin Edrington, 67th Aircraft Maintenance Unit assistant dedicated crew chief, readies an F-15C Eagle for take-off during Exercise Pitch Black 2022 at Royal Australian Air Force Base Darwin, Australia, Aug. 24, 2022. Multilateral exercises with allies and partners throughout the region are designed to enhance each countries’ air operations, tactical execution of large force employment, and offensive counter air and land operations in order to enhance interoperability and strengthen relationships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Savannah L. Waters)

