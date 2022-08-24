A new day dawns on PB22

U.S. Airmen from the 67th Aircraft Maintenance Unit search for foreign object debris prior to preparing F-15C Eagles for take-off during Exercise Pitch Black 2022 at Royal Australian Air Force Base Darwin, Australia, Aug. 24, 2022. PB22 is the latest in long standing, multilateral exercises designed to enhance participating countries’ air operations. This year, 17 nations are participating in PB22, and is scheduled from Aug. 19 to Sept. 8, 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Savannah L. Waters)

