    A new day dawns on PB22 [Image 8 of 11]

    A new day dawns on PB22

    DARWIN, NT, AUSTRALIA

    08.24.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Savannah Waters 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Matthew Chung, 67th Aircraft Maintenance Unit dedicated crew chief, conducts pre-flight checks on a U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagle during Exercise Pitch Black 2022 at Royal Australian Air Force Base Darwin, Australia, Aug. 24, 2022. Multilateral exercises with allies and partners throughout the region are designed to enhance each countries’ air operations, tactical execution of large force employment, and offensive counter air and land operations in order to enhance interoperability and strengthen relationships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Savannah L. Waters)

    Date Taken: 08.24.2022
    Date Posted: 08.25.2022 21:57
    VIRIN: 220824-F-DB163-1306
    Location: DARWIN, NT, AU 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A new day dawns on PB22 [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Savannah Waters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    FreeandOpenIndoPacific
    ReadyAF
    PB22
    PitchBlack22

