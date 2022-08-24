A new day dawns on PB22

A U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagle takes off from Royal Australian Air Force Base Darwin, Australia, during Exercise Pitch Black 2022, Aug. 24, 2022. PB22 enhances U.S. relationships with regional and global allies and partners by fostering the exchange of information and refining shared tactics, techniques, and procedures. These combined efforts better integrate multilateral defense capabilities and enhance interoperability in support of regional security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Savannah L. Waters)

