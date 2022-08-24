A new day dawns on PB22

U.S. Airmen from the 67th Aircraft Maintenance Unit ready an F-15C Eagle for take-off during Exercise Pitch Black 2022 at Royal Australian Air Force Base Darwin, Australia, Aug. 24, 2022. U.S. Joint Forces have an enduring commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific across all domains for the security and wellbeing of our nation and the international community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Savannah L. Waters)

Date Taken: 08.24.2022 Date Posted: 08.25.2022 Photo ID: 7388786 Location: DARWIN, NT, AU by SSgt Savannah Waters