    A new day dawns on PB22 [Image 10 of 11]

    A new day dawns on PB22

    DARWIN, NT, AUSTRALIA

    08.24.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Savannah Waters 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen from the 67th Aircraft Maintenance Unit ready an F-15C Eagle for take-off during Exercise Pitch Black 2022 at Royal Australian Air Force Base Darwin, Australia, Aug. 24, 2022. U.S. Joint Forces have an enduring commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific across all domains for the security and wellbeing of our nation and the international community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Savannah L. Waters)

    Date Taken: 08.24.2022
    Date Posted: 08.25.2022 21:57
    This work, A new day dawns on PB22 [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Savannah Waters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    FreeandOpenIndoPacific
    ReadyAF
    PB22
    PitchBlack22

