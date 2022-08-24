A new day dawns on PB22

U.S. Airmen from the 67th Aircraft Maintenance Unit ready an F-15C Eagle for take-off during Exercise Pitch Black 2022 at Royal Australian Air Force Base Darwin, Australia, Aug. 24, 2022. U.S. Joint Forces have an enduring commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific across all domains for the security and wellbeing of our nation and the international community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Savannah L. Waters)
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2022 21:57
|Photo ID:
|7388786
|VIRIN:
|220824-F-DB163-1340
|Resolution:
|5573x3708
|Size:
|718.03 KB
|Location:
|DARWIN, NT, AU
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
