HEART 22 meets with UNO leadership

From left, Dr. Ricardo Aviles, a medical provider with the Health Engagements Assistance Response Team (HEART) 2022, speaks with Maria Lilliana Ruiz, the financial and administrative manager at Unidad Nacional de Oftalmología (UNO), and Dr. Alfonso Wer Rodríguez, the administrative council president at UNO, in Guatemala City, Aug. 25, 2022. HEART 22 includes surgical teams working alongside partner nation medical professionals to benefit communities in need. The medical assistance operation is the physical representation of partner nations coming together to support each other. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Smoot)

