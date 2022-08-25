HEART 22 meets with UNO leadership

U.S. Air Force Capt. Alexandre Rogan, right, the Health Engagements Assistance Response Team (HEART) 2022 officer in charge, gives unit patches to Dr. Alfonso Wer Rodríguez, the administrative council president at Unidad Nacional de Oftalmología, in Guatemala City, Aug. 25, 2022. Leadership from UNO were gifted unit patches from HEART 22 to thank them for their support and partnership throughout the operation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Smoot)

