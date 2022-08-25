HEART 22 meets with UNO leadership

Members of the Health Engagements Assistance Response Team (HEART) 2022 and lead administrators of Unidad Nacional de Oftalmología (UNO) pose for a photo in Guatemala City, Aug. 25, 2022. Leadership from UNO were gifted unit patches from HEART 22 to thank them for their support and partnership throughout the operation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Smoot)

