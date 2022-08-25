Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HEART 22 meets with UNO leadership [Image 8 of 8]

    HEART 22 meets with UNO leadership

    GUATEMALA CITY, GUATEMALA

    08.25.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Smoot 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    Members of the Health Engagements Assistance Response Team (HEART) 2022 and lead administrators of Unidad Nacional de Oftalmología (UNO) pose for a photo in Guatemala City, Aug. 25, 2022. Leadership from UNO were gifted unit patches from HEART 22 to thank them for their support and partnership throughout the operation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Smoot)

    Guatemala
    JTF-Bravo
    SOUTHCOM
    HEART 22
    Unidad Nacional de Oftalmología

