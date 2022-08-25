Dr. Alfonso Wer Rodríguez, the administrative council president at Unidad Nacional de Oftalmología, speaks with members of the Health Engagements Assistance Response Team (HEART) 2022, in Guatemala City, Aug. 25, 2022. HEART 22 includes surgical teams working alongside partner nation medical professionals to benefit communities in need. The medical assistance operation is the physical representation of partner nations coming together to support each other. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Smoot)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.25.2022 Date Posted: 08.25.2022 17:57 Photo ID: 7388519 VIRIN: 220825-F-UA699-1011 Resolution: 5237x3484 Size: 5.55 MB Location: GUATEMALA CITY, GT Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, HEART 22 meets with UNO leadership [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Joshua Smoot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.