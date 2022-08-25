HEART 22 meets with UNO leadership

Lead administrators of Unidad Nacional de Oftalmología speak with U.S. service members with the Health Engagements Assistance Response Team (HEART) 2022 in Guatemala City, Aug. 25, 2022. HEART 22 includes surgical teams working alongside partner nation medical professionals to benefit communities in need. The medical assistance operation is the physical representation of partner nations coming together to support each other. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Smoot)

