    HEART 22 meets with UNO leadership [Image 7 of 8]

    HEART 22 meets with UNO leadership

    GUATEMALA CITY, GUATEMALA

    08.25.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Smoot 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    Maria Lilliana Ruiz, left, the financial and administrative manager at Unidad Nacional de Oftalmología (UNO), and Dr. Alfonso Wer Rodríguez, middle, the administrative council president at UNO, look at patches given by U.S. Air Force Capt. Alexandre Rogan, the Health Engagements Assistance Response Team (HEART) 2022 officer in charge, in Guatemala City, Aug. 25, 2022. Leadership from UNO were gifted unit patches from HEART 22 to thank them for their support and partnership throughout the operation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Smoot)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HEART 22 meets with UNO leadership [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Joshua Smoot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Guatemala
    JTF-Bravo
    SOUTHCOM
    HEART 22
    Unidad Nacional de Oftalmología

