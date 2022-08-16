220816-N-IG750-1195 PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 16, 2022) The U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), center, the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) JS Ohnami (DD 111), right, and JS Yamagiri (DD 152) steam in formation in the Philippine Sea, Aug. 16. The U.S. Navy and JMSDF routinely conduct naval exercises together, strengthening the U.S.-Japan alliance and maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caleb Dyal)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.16.2022 Date Posted: 08.24.2022 02:55 Photo ID: 7385336 VIRIN: 220816-N-IG750-1195 Resolution: 4088x2721 Size: 1.5 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts photo exercise with JMSDF [Image 31 of 31], by PO2 Caleb Dyal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.