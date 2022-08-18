Japan Joins Reagan CSG to Operate Underway in the Philippine Sea



By Commander, Task Force 70 Public Affairs



PHILIPPINE SEA – The U.S. Navy and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) concluded several days of at-sea bilateral training in the Philippine Sea, Aug. 18.



The training included the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), guided-missile cruiser’s USS Antietam (CG 54) and USS Chancellorsville (DDG 62), aircraft from Carrier Air Wing (CVW) Five, embarked staffs of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, Carrier Strike Group (CSG) Five and the JMSDF destroyers JS Ohnami (DD 111) and JS Yamagiri (DD 152).



“Every opportunity we have to integrate with our JMSDF partners helps to ensure that we’re more than ready to face any challenge in the Western Pacific,” said Capt. Justin Harts, Deputy Commodore, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15 and embarked Sea Combat Commander. “Now more than ever, the world needs to see that allies and partners are eager to work together to respond to crisis and are equally committed to the preservation of a free, stable, and secure Indo-Pacific region.”



The U.S.-Japan bilateral operations provided an opportunity for both countries to work together, increase interoperability and focus on common maritime goals. Several JMSDF personnel visited Ronald Reagan and integrated into strike group operations and watch standing evolutions.



The Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group is assigned to Commander, Task Force 70 and is on a routine deployment in U.S. 7th Fleet. 7th Fleet is the largest forward-deployed fleet and routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect critical regional partnerships.

