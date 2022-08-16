Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts photo exercise with JMSDF [Image 26 of 31]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts photo exercise with JMSDF

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    08.16.2022

    Photo by Seaman Natasha Chevalier 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    220816-N-JO823-1006 PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 16, 2022) The Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) JS Yamagiri (DD 152) sails alongside the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) in the Philippine Sea, Aug. 16. The U.S. Navy and JMSDF routinely conduct naval exercises together, strengthening the U.S.-Japan alliance and maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Natasha ChevalierLosada)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.16.2022
    Date Posted: 08.24.2022 02:55
    Photo ID: 7385342
    VIRIN: 220816-N-JO823-1007
    Resolution: 4552x2587
    Size: 1.36 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts photo exercise with JMSDF [Image 31 of 31], by SN Natasha Chevalier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts photo exercise with JMSDF
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts photo exercise with JMSDF
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts photo exercise with JMSDF
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts photo exercise with JMSDF
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts photo exercise with JMSDF
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts photo exercise with JMSDF
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts photo exercise with JMSDF
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts photo exercise with JMSDF
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts photo exercise with JMSDF
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts photo exercise with JMSDF
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts photo exercise with JMSDF
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts photo exercise with JMSDF
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts photo exercise with JMSDF
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts photo exercise with JMSDF
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts photo exercise with JMSDF
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts photo exercise with JMSDF
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts photo exercise with JMSDF
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts photo exercise with JMSDF
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts photo exercise with JMSDF
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts photo exercise with JMSDF
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts photo exercise with JMSDF
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts photo exercise with JMSDF
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts photo exercise with JMSDF
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts photo exercise with JMSDF
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts photo exercise with JMSDF
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts photo exercise with JMSDF
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts photo exercise with JMSDF
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) holds a Photo exercise with the Japanese Maritime Self Defense Force
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) holds a Photo exercise with the Japanese Maritime Self Defense Force
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) holds a Photo exercise with the Japanese Maritime Self Defense Force
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) holds a Photo exercise with the Japanese Maritime Self Defense Force

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVN 76
    Joint Exercise
    JMSDF
    Photo Exercise
    USS Ronald Reagan
    U.S. Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT