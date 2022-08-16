Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) holds a Photo exercise with the Japanese Maritime Self Defense Force [Image 28 of 31]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) holds a Photo exercise with the Japanese Maritime Self Defense Force

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    08.16.2022

    Photo by Seaman Eric Stanton 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    220816-N-UF592-1001 PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 16, 2022) The Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) JS Ohnami (DD 111) steams alongside the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) in the Philippine Sea, Aug. 16. The U.S. Navy and JMSDF routinely conduct naval exercises together, strengthening the U.S.-Japan alliance and maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Eric Stanton)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.16.2022
    Date Posted: 08.24.2022 02:55
    Photo ID: 7385345
    VIRIN: 220816-N-UF592-1001
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 916.19 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) holds a Photo exercise with the Japanese Maritime Self Defense Force [Image 31 of 31], by SN Eric Stanton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts photo exercise with JMSDF
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts photo exercise with JMSDF
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts photo exercise with JMSDF
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts photo exercise with JMSDF
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts photo exercise with JMSDF
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts photo exercise with JMSDF
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts photo exercise with JMSDF
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts photo exercise with JMSDF
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts photo exercise with JMSDF
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts photo exercise with JMSDF
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts photo exercise with JMSDF
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts photo exercise with JMSDF
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts photo exercise with JMSDF
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts photo exercise with JMSDF
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts photo exercise with JMSDF
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts photo exercise with JMSDF
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts photo exercise with JMSDF
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts photo exercise with JMSDF
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts photo exercise with JMSDF
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts photo exercise with JMSDF
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts photo exercise with JMSDF
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts photo exercise with JMSDF
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts photo exercise with JMSDF
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts photo exercise with JMSDF
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts photo exercise with JMSDF
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts photo exercise with JMSDF
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts photo exercise with JMSDF
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) holds a Photo exercise with the Japanese Maritime Self Defense Force
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) holds a Photo exercise with the Japanese Maritime Self Defense Force
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) holds a Photo exercise with the Japanese Maritime Self Defense Force
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) holds a Photo exercise with the Japanese Maritime Self Defense Force

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVN 76
    PHOTOEX
    JMSDF
    Sailors
    USS Ronald Reagan
    U.S. Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT