220816-N-UF592-1007 PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 16, 2022) The Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) JS Ohnami (DD 111) steams alongside the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) in the Philippine Sea, Aug. 16. The U.S. Navy and JMSDF routinely conduct naval exercises together, strengthening the U.S.-Japan alliance and maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Eric Stanton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.16.2022 Date Posted: 08.24.2022 02:55 Photo ID: 7385346 VIRIN: 220816-N-UF592-1007 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 849.02 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) holds a Photo exercise with the Japanese Maritime Self Defense Force [Image 31 of 31], by SN Eric Stanton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.