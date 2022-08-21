Future Sailors Enlist at NASCAR Race

220821-N-RB168-0366 WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (August 21, 2022) — Future Sailors and recruiters from Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Pittsburgh pose for a photo at the Go Bowling at The Glen, NASCAR Xfinity Series race following a mass enlistment ceremony. Cmdr. Christopher McCurry, commanding officer of NTAG Pittsburgh administered the oath for more than 11 future Sailors at the event. NTAG Pittsburgh, part of Navy Recruiting Command, recruits the next generation of Navy Sailors throughout areas in Pennsylvania, New York, West Virginia, and Maryland.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin Dobbs/Released)

