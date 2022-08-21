Future Sailors Enlist at NASCAR Race

220821-N-RB168-0225 WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (August 21, 2022) —Future Sailors from Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Pittsburgh approach the race track at the Go Bowling at the Watkins Glen NASCAR Xfinity Series race before a mass enlistment ceremony. More than 11 future Sailors took the oath of enlistment at the event. Cmdr. Christopher McCurry, commanding officer of NTAG Pittsburgh administered the oath. NTAG Pittsburgh, part of Navy Recruiting Command, recruits the next generation of Navy Sailors throughout areas in Pennsylvania, New York, West Virginia, and Maryland. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin Dobbs/Released)

Date Taken: 08.21.2022
Location: WATKINS GLEN, NY, US