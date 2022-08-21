Future Sailors Enlist at NASCAR Race

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (NNS) -- Eleven future Sailors from Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Pittsburgh took the oath of enlistment at the Go Bowling at The Glen, NASCAR Xfinity Series race August 21.



NTAG Pittsburgh’s commanding officer Cmdr. Christopher McCurry, from Aloha, Ore., administered the oath in front of a live television audience.



“What you see before you are future Sailors in the United States Navy, along with Sailors who are stationed in New York and Pennsylvania as recruiters,” McCurry said. “All of these future Sailors here are destined to go throughout the world, filling many different jobs and ratings, both in the air, on the surface, and under the surface.”



Future Sailor Braden Brooks, from Corning, N.Y, was joined by his parents Brian and Amanda, who watched him take the oath.



“It (joining the Navy) was something I wanted to do for a really long time,” Brooks said. “When I was a kid, I would see my dad walk the halls dressed in his uniform when we would have events at the elementary school. It was just something that I was always very proud to see.”



Brooks joined the Navy to become a hospital corpsman. Hospital Corpsmen assist in the prevention and treatment of disease, disability, and injury using medical aid and preventive medicine procedures.



“I chose corpsman, because the medical field was always something that I looked into and thought would be a good fit for me,” Brooks said. “It just sounded really fun to be honest.”



Damage Controlman 1st Class Tami Washington, from Columbia, S.C., accompanied the future Sailors at the swearing in ceremony. Washington reenlisted into the Navy for three years at Watkins Glen.



“It was a great experience,” said Washington. “It was my first time being at NASCAR and I really enjoyed the time with the future Sailors. For me it was a great opportunity to be an example of what the Navy is about. Some of the future Sailors will have the same rate as me. They had questions, wanted to know about damage control, and what it’s like being a damage controlman on the ship.”



The future Sailors and recruiters shook hands with NASCAR fans who cheered as they exited the stage.



NTAG Pittsburgh, part of Navy Recruiting Command, recruits the next generation of Navy Sailors throughout areas in Pennsylvania, New York, West Virginia, and Maryland.

