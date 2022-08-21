Future Sailors Enlist at NASCAR Race

220821-N-IN583-0045 WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (August 21, 2022) — Cmdr. Christopher McCurry, commanding officer of Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Pittsburgh, speaks to the crowd at the Go Bowling at The Glen, NASCAR Xfinity Series race prior to administering the oath of enlistment to eleven future Sailors. NTAG Pittsburgh, part of Navy Recruiting Command, recruits the next generation of Navy Sailors throughout areas in Pennsylvania, New York, West Virginia, and Maryland. (U.S. Navy photo by Marquan Stith/Released)

