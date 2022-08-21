Future Sailors Enlist at NASCAR Race

220821-N-IN583-0058 WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (August 21, 2022) — Future Sailors and recruiters from Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Pittsburgh pose for a photo at the Go Bowling at The Glen, NASCAR Xfinity Series race prior to a mass enlistment ceremony. More than 11 future Sailors took the oath of enlistment at the event. Cmdr. Christopher McCurry, commanding officer of NTAG Pittsburgh administered the oath. NTAG Pittsburgh, part of Navy Recruiting Command, recruits the next generation of Navy Sailors throughout areas in Pennsylvania, New York, West Virginia, and Maryland. (U.S. Navy photo by Marquan Stith/Released)

