Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Future Sailors Enlist at NASCAR Race [Image 11 of 12]

    Future Sailors Enlist at NASCAR Race

    WATKINS GLEN, NY, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Benjamin Dobbs 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Pittsburgh

    220821-N-RB168-0358 WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (August 21, 2022) —  Future Sailors from Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Pittsburgh pose for a photo at the Go Bowling at The Glen, NASCAR Xfinity Series race following a mass enlistment ceremony. More than 11 future Sailors took the oath of enlistment at the event. Cmdr. Christopher McCurry, commanding officer of NTAG Pittsburgh administered the oath. NTAG Pittsburgh, part of Navy Recruiting Command, recruits the next generation of Navy Sailors throughout areas in Pennsylvania, New York, West Virginia, and Maryland.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin Dobbs/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.21.2022
    Date Posted: 08.23.2022 19:15
    Photo ID: 7385010
    VIRIN: 220821-N-RB168-0358
    Resolution: 3847x2565
    Size: 971.78 KB
    Location: WATKINS GLEN, NY, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Future Sailors Enlist at NASCAR Race [Image 12 of 12], by PO1 Benjamin Dobbs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Future Sailors Enlist at NASCAR Race

    TAGS

    #NASCAR #WATKINSGLEN #GOBOWLING #NTAGPITTSBURGH #NAVY#SAILORS #NRC #FORGEDBYTHESEA #USNAVY

