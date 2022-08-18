Naval Education and Training Assistance Field Activity Holds Change of Command

PENSACOLA, Fla. (Aug. 18, 2022) Family members of Capt. Daniel “Jinx” Testa place the command pin on Testa’s uniform after he assumed command of Naval Education and Training Security Assistance Field Activity (NETSAFA) during a change of command ceremony at the National Naval Aviation Museum, Aug. 18, 2022. Testa relieved Capt. David Stallworth as NETSAFA’s commanding officer. NETSAFA is the U.S. Navy’s agent for Navy education and training for international military students. (U.S. Navy photo by Wade Buffington)

