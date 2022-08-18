PENSACOLA, Fla. (Aug. 18, 2022) Rear Adm. Pete Garvin, commander, Naval Education and Training Command (NETC), speaks during the Naval Education and Training Security Assistance Field Activity (NETSAFA) change of command ceremony, held at the National Naval Aviation Museum, Aug. 18, 2022. Capt. Daniel “Jinx” Testa, left, relieved Capt. David Stallworth, center left, as NETSAFA’s commanding officer. NETSAFA is the U.S. Navy’s agent for Navy education and training for international military students. (U.S. Navy photo by Wade Buffington)
Naval Education and Training Assistance Field Activity Holds Change of Command
