Naval Education and Training Assistance Field Activity Holds Change of Command

PENSACOLA, Fla. (Aug. 18, 2022) Capt. Daniel Testa, center right, reports as commanding officer of Naval Education and Training Security Assistance Field Activity (NETSAFA) to Rear Adm. Pete Garvin, commander, Naval Education and Training Command, left, Aug. 18, 2022. Capt. David Stallworth, right, relinquished command to Testa during the NETSAFA change of command ceremony at the National Naval Aviation Museum. NETSAFA is the U.S. Navy’s agent for Navy education and training for international military students. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Nicholas Lippert)

