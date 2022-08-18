Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Education and Training Assistance Field Activity Holds Change of Command [Image 5 of 5]

    Naval Education and Training Assistance Field Activity Holds Change of Command

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2022

    PENSACOLA, Fla. (Aug. 18, 2022) Capt. Daniel Testa, center right, reports as commanding officer of Naval Education and Training Security Assistance Field Activity (NETSAFA) to Rear Adm. Pete Garvin, commander, Naval Education and Training Command, left, Aug. 18, 2022. Capt. David Stallworth, right, relinquished command to Testa during the NETSAFA change of command ceremony at the National Naval Aviation Museum. NETSAFA is the U.S. Navy’s agent for Navy education and training for international military students. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Nicholas Lippert)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2022
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Education and Training Assistance Field Activity Holds Change of Command [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

