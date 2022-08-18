Naval Education and Training Assistance Field Activity Holds Change of Command

PENSACOLA, Fla. (Aug. 18, 2022) Capt. David Stallworth speaks during the Naval Education and Training Security Assistance Field Activity (NETSAFA) change of command ceremony at the National Naval Aviation Museum, Aug. 18, 2022. Capt. Daniel “Jinx” Testa relieved Stallworth who served as NETSAFA’s commanding officer from August 2019 to August 2022. NETSAFA is the U.S. Navy’s agent for Navy education and training for international military students. (U.S. Navy photo by Wade Buffington)

