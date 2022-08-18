Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Education and Training Assistance Field Activity Holds Change of Command [Image 3 of 5]

    Naval Education and Training Assistance Field Activity Holds Change of Command

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2022

    Photo by Wade Buffington 

    Naval Education and Training Command

    PENSACOLA, Fla. (Aug. 18, 2022) Capt. David Stallworth speaks during the Naval Education and Training Security Assistance Field Activity (NETSAFA) change of command ceremony at the National Naval Aviation Museum, Aug. 18, 2022. Capt. Daniel “Jinx” Testa relieved Stallworth who served as NETSAFA’s commanding officer from August 2019 to August 2022. NETSAFA is the U.S. Navy’s agent for Navy education and training for international military students. (U.S. Navy photo by Wade Buffington)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2022
    Date Posted: 08.23.2022 16:46
    Photo ID: 7384732
    VIRIN: 220818-N-AU994-1004
    Resolution: 2550x3300
    Size: 2.5 MB
    Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US 
    NETC
    Naval Education and Training Command
    NETSAFA
    Naval Education and Training Security
    Assistance Field Activity

