PENSACOLA, Fla. (Aug. 18, 2022) Rear Adm. Pete Garvin, commander, Naval Education and Training Command (NETC), left, presents the Legion of Merit award to Capt. David Stallworth for his service as the Naval Education and Training Security Assistance Field Activity (NETSAFA) commanding officer from August 2019 to August 2022. Capt. Daniel “Jinx” Testa relieved Stallworth as commanding officer during a change of command ceremony at the National Naval Aviation Museum. NETSAFA is the U.S. Navy’s agent for Navy education and training for international military students. (U.S. Navy photo by Wade Buffington)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.18.2022 Date Posted: 08.23.2022 16:46 Photo ID: 7384731 VIRIN: 220818-N-AU994-1003 Resolution: 3360x2240 Size: 1.75 MB Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Naval Education and Training Assistance Field Activity Holds Change of Command [Image 5 of 5], by Wade Buffington, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.